«I would like to bring Koulibaly and Callejon to the schools of Florence and Naples. Those responsible for these choirs must not be able to enter any stadium. Congratulations to Fiorentina who immediately condemned and it does not always happen, it takes courage. All football must be united in this battle ». This was stated by the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella, speaking at `Punto Nuovo Sport Show´ on Radio Punto Nuovo, returning to the racist chants addressed by some purple fans to Kalidou Koulibaly and other black players of Napoli.

«This is a becerume, the result of ignorance, wickedness and violence. We cannot declassify these choirs as badasses, it would be a very serious mistake. When we talk about fair play, we finance anti-racism campaigns, we talk about respect, we cannot turn the other way on the occasion of racist chants – he added – It didn’t just happen in Florence, Fiorentina herself was a victim in Bergamo. I immediately apologized to Koulibaly because this is not a violent and racist city and we must not confuse individuals with the community. But now we need to take drastic measures and these people don’t have to go back to the stadium. If we don’t take exemplary measures, we will never get out of it. We must also work with schools, with families to get out of the social problem. Sport is a place of brotherhood, of true values. The football government cannot ignore it in this case ». This we read from LaPresse