Dario Nardella he is agitated. Nardella Dario hasn’t slept for nights. Dario Nardellhe no longer knows what to invent to get noticed. Matteo Renzi’s ex (?) friend looks like a crazy pinball and has been bouncing for days from one community center to another. He knows that he is in his last term as he knows that he cannot be re-elected and therefore he has to show off, as if he were a Christmas salmon ready for the feast.

After all this mess, however, they pointed out to him that by fomenting the social centers Florence is at risk of security and therefore he tried to reverse gear but by then it was too late and the tension was skyrocketing.

Then he attacked the director of the Uffizi Eike Schmidt which allowed the MEPs invited by Salvini to pay a visit to the museum, which was also regularly booked and paid for.

Then, in a conspiracy-mongering delirium, he feared Schmidt’s candidacy.

Then he rushed to organize a demonstration of unidentified people.”young democrats”, rushing to unfurl a giant EU flag at the foot of the copy of Donatello’s statue of David, asking all Florentines to do the same from their windows.

At this point Salvini, who was observing the mayor’s motor agitation with disturbing kinetic implications from the outside, intervened:

“I invite the mayor Nardella to a little calm, to a little serenity. It is clear that he is on an electoral campaign, seeking personal preferences, but he is the mayor of Florence. When I bring ministry investments to Florence I don’t make a political choice, I make a choice of love for Florence and for the Florentines.”

He then continued:

“Demonstrations are welcome, as long as they are peaceful and respectful. Seeing banners posted in the streets of an extraordinary city like Florence with the words “Salvini sucks”, what idea of ​​a different Europe does this give you? Putting politics even on the paintings and works of art in the Uffizi… I have rarely witnessed such a boring atmosphere.”

More than boring we should say that the climate is dangerous, given where we are, that is, in the very red Florence of the already red Tuscany.

The kinetic Nardella he demonstrated his athletic qualities when with a feline sprint he managed to reach and tackle an eco-destroyer of the Last Generation in Piazza della Signoria.

He ran 100 meters at world record level, took a leap and landed on the activist, immobilizing him under the curious and somewhat amazed gazes of the tourists.

He captured the reprobate until the guards and police arrived. But at that point someone knocked on Super-Nardy’s shoulder and made him understand that the deceiver, although a prodigal son, was ultimately his gods, that is, someone who brings him votes. Realizing what he had done, he was forced into a humiliating self-defé, stating that the eco-slayers were right after all and that he had really gone too far in knocking him out, apologizing publicly. Humiliating.

The mayor didn’t make a good impression on us Nardella and now it doesn’t seem true to him that the favorable opportunity that has happened to him in recent days is why he is as excited as a Mexican cockerel.

Who knows what the MEPs who are guests of our country will think of Italy and Florence.

In any case, it will be nice for them to take a selfie with Super-Nardy, the Jeeg Robot version of the Arno. If he hadn’t been there they wouldn’t have had so much fun.

