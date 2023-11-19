Narcotics | Snoop Dogg said he’s quitting smoking – fans are amazed

Smoking marijuana has long been a part of Snoop Dogg’s public persona.

Rap artist Snoop Dogg announces on his social media accounts that he is quitting smoking. The announcement has caused consternation among fans, because Snoop Dogg’s public persona, in addition to music, has also been strongly built around smoking cannabis, and references to cannabis have often been heard in his songs.

52-year-old Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Broadus Jrdoes not specify whether the decision to stop concerns cannabis or, for example, tobacco, but the reference to cannabis in particular is obvious in his case.

Cannabis the centrality of Snoop Dogg’s public persona is already evident from the fact that he felt it was appropriate to announce the termination. The entire message reads as follows: “After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I have decided to stop smoking. I hope you will respect my privacy.”

The artist has indeed removed the possibility of commenting on his Instagram post, but on X, or the former Twitter, the announcement had collected tens of thousands of responses, hundreds of thousands of shares and more than half a million likes by Sunday afternoon. The Instagram post had millions of likes.

Many Some of the comments on the X message are encouraging and emphasize the health benefits of the decision to stop, but others are also incredulous. There are also speculations that the artist is just moving the so-called of edibles i.e. as a user of cannabis-fortified food products.

Snoop Dogg is not only a well-known user of marijuana products, but also their producer, as in 2015 he founded the Leafs by Snoop cannabis brand. One X-user interpreted the smoking cessation announcement as a publicity stunt that would serve as a primer for future product launches, for example related to edible cannabis products, another suspects that the announcement will serve as a primer for the release of new music.