Monday, November 20, 2023
Narcotics | Rap artist Snoop Dogg’s announcement about “stopping smoking” was indeed a publicity stunt

November 20, 2023
in World Europe
“Giving up smoke” actually referred to a smokeless grill and not to cannabis.

Rap artist Snoop Dogg’s the announcement about “stopping smoking” was indeed a publicity stunt.

On Monday, Snoop Dogg published a message on the messaging service X, from which it turned out that his previous announcement about “giving up smoking” actually means a smokeless grill, which the artist is promoting in a video published on X.

Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Brodaus, told X last week that he was “quitting smoking,” causing confusion among his fans. Snoop Dogg’s image is strongly built not only on music but also on his professed love of marijuana, which he also refers to in several of his songs.

