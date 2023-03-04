Narcotics | France warned “drug tourists” who are suspected of looking for cocaine washed ashore

Over the past few days, a cargo of cocaine weighing at least 2.3 tons has drifted into Normandy.

French the prosecutor has warned people against participating in “drug tourism” on the coast of Normandy, where at least 2.3 tons of cocaine packages have washed up in recent days, reports news agency AFP.

Prosecutor by Philippe Astruc people should understand that the possession and transportation of drugs that have ended up on the beaches can result in a prison sentence of up to ten years.

According to him, the waterproof packages also contain a drug that is much purer than the cocaine found in ordinary street shops, with a concentration of up to 80–90 percent. Using the substance as such is potentially fatally dangerous.

Last on Sunday and on Wednesday of this week, packages of cocaine drifted from the English Channel to the beaches of Normandy in northwestern France, and how they ended up in the sea is a mystery. According to AFP’s estimate, the value of cocaine in street trade would be around 150 million euros.

It has been speculated that the smugglers have thrown the drugs into the sea in fear of the authorities or they have fallen off a ship due to rough seas.

Dozens of people from other places have been seen on the Normandy coast since then, arriving in four-wheel drive cars, luxury vehicles and ATVs, locals have said.

Some of those who came to the beach have had headlamps on their heads and it has been assumed that they came looking for drugs.

Cocaine packages have washed ashore at least near the population centers of Neville-sur-mer, Omonville-la-Rogue and Réville.