Traces of ten different substances, including THC (the active ingredient in marijuana), painkillers and antidepressants, have been found in the body of drummer Taylor Hawkins of the American rock band Foo Fighters. Colombian researchers announced this on Saturday. It is not reported whether the substances found led to his death.
#Narcotics #blood #deceased #Foo #Fighters #drummer #death #unknown
After a false start to the season, Red Bull and Verstappen are participating again
Whether the drivers had hoped for a feast of recognition in addition to the neutral viewer is by no means...
Leave a Reply