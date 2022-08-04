Narcotics | Customs revealed a smuggling organization that brought tens of kilos of drugs by mail: The suspects rented a holiday apartment for the precipitation of amphetamine

According to the customs’ preliminary investigation, the drugs were brought to Finland by mail. The main suspect is a Belgian citizen.

Customs has revealed a smuggling organization managed from abroad, which has transported several tens of kilograms of strong narcotics to Finland. According to Customs, the street value of the confiscated narcotics is more than 1.6 million euros.

In March 2022, customs seized a total of more than 46 kilograms of amphetamine, the equipment needed to precipitate amphetamine, more than 60 grams of cocaine, 784 grams of marijuana and various illegal firearms, such as a sawed-off shotgun, from the organization’s possession.

Preliminary investigation according to the distribution, more than 10 kilograms of amphetamine, 300 grams of cocaine and 18,000 ecstasy tablets have ended up. The combined value of these is approximately 755,000 euros.

More than 230,000 doses could have been made from the confiscated narcotic batches.

“Part of the amphetamine has been brought to Finland in an oily form and amphetamine has been precipitated from it in a holiday apartment rented for that purpose in the Eastern Uusimaa region. Based on our preliminary investigation, the narcotics have been brought to Finland by mail,” says the head of the investigation Tero Virtanen In the customs bulletin.

Customs according to the preliminary investigation, the activities of the smuggling organization have been partly directed from abroad. The main suspect is a Belgian citizen who is suspected of organizing the importation of drugs into Finland.

“In Finland, a Finnish male person has mainly been responsible for the distribution of narcotics. Other persons who worked in Finland and abroad consist of both Finns and citizens of other countries. Some of the suspects have a criminal record in Finland,” says Virtanen, head of the investigation.

In total, around ten people have been suspected in the investigation, some of whom are still in custody. During August, the case will be transferred to the prosecutor’s district of Southern Finland for prosecution.