Narcotics | A cargo of cocaine worth around 150 million euros washed ashore in France

It is unclear how 2.3 tons of narcotics ended up in the sea.

About 2.3 tons of cocaine have washed up on the beaches in northwestern France in Normandy in the last few days, the news agency AFP reports.

According to an anonymous source interviewed by the news agency, the cocaine was packed in waterproof packages. The cargo has been spotted on the coast in two batches, last Sunday and Wednesday of this week.

The French Coast Guard said it was monitoring the area with planes to detect possible new shipments of cocaine. No new observations were made on Thursday.

In a street shop the value of the cocaine washed ashore would be around 150 million euros, AFP says.

Last Sunday, approximately 850 kilograms of cocaine were found in front of Reville beach in Normandy. The latter batch was spotted on Wednesday in Vicq-sur-Mer, which is located more than ten kilometers from Reville on the shores of the English Channel.

It is unclear why the drugs have drifted into the sea: did they perhaps have to be thrown into the water in fear of arrest, or did the packaging perhaps come off in rough seas?

Four a year ago, according to AFP, a 1.6-ton cargo of cocaine washed up on the French coast.

About 27 tons of cocaine were seized in France last year.

of the European Monitoring Center for Narcotic Drugs According to the EMCDDA cocaine is the second most used drug in the EU after cannabis. It was sold in 2020 for an estimated value of 10.5 billion euros.

In 2020, approximately 215 tons of cocaine were seized in Europe, the center says on its website.

Cocaine produced in Latin America spreads to Europe mostly through large European ports – Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Antwerp in Belgium, Hamburg in Germany and Le Havre in France, AFP reports.

Cocaine use has increased across Europe in recent years, also in Finland.