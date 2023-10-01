Zacatecas sleeps. It’s late at night and seven teenagers are resting in two rooms at the El Potrerito ranch. It’s not an unusual scene. The farm, a gray cement construction on the outskirts of Malpaso, usually hosts evenings like this. The owners are the parents of Héctor Alejandro Saucedo and, he and his friends have always spent idle hours there: watching movies, looking at the ceiling, talking about life, doing lunadas —parties, night meetings—. Those things you do when you’re 18 and the most important thing in the world is spending time with your friends. compass. Besides, they are not very restless boys. They never make much of a fuss, they never bother too much.

The clock strikes the early hours of Sunday, September 24. At around four in the morning, engine noises are heard behind the ranch, along the river path, a bed of dust and stones that has long been unaware of what water is. “There were about three cars,” recalls a farm worker who does not want to give his name out of fear, like almost all those interviewed for this chronicle. The noise works as an alarm, a warning that something bad is about to happen. A group of armed men descend from the vehicles. The hitmen shoot into the sky. The nightmare begins.

The seven teenagers kidnapped in Zacatecas, in images shared on social networks.

The men break into the ranch. They open the large metal gate that protects the residential part of the farm, a rectangular construction with an interior patio through which you access the two rooms in which the young people are distributed. They are forced out of bed. They don’t let them put on shoes; some, not even putting on a t-shirt. Drowsy and confused, teens probably still don’t understand what’s going on.

Minutes later, the seven young people discover themselves aboard the cars, which start quickly, but a few meters from the ranch they turn abruptly. Maybe they take a wrong turn, maybe they change their mind. The skid marks can still be seen a week later, on the soil of the farm’s cactus orchard, near the pig pens, the chicken coop, and the horse stable. The kidnappers get lost among the trees and the darkness.

eternal war

The rooms are still as the boys left them. One of them has a bunk bed and another mattress. Green and red walls somewhat dilapidated. The other has a double bed with clothes piled on top, a couple of closets, an image of Jesus Christ presiding over the room, an empty beer bottle, stacked ring binders, spent deodorants, a straw hat. In the inner courtyard, the motorcycles of two of the teenagers still rest. The worldly properties that prove that there once was life there.

Everyone in the community has clearly heard the shock of the kidnapping; the dry shots into the night air. Everyone, except who has to hear them. Less than 200 meters from the ranch there is a police checkpoint, on the highway that connects Zacatecas with Guadalajara. Nobody comes to stop the attack. In a press conference a week later, the authorities will defend that they received a warning shortly after five in the morning and it took them 15 minutes to send four patrol cars. The mothers and fathers of the teenagers radically disagree: no agent appeared in El Potrerito until several hours later. There was only one and he was unarmed. “They sent a police officer after eight in the morning, the pure officer went without a weapon, without a protector, nothing. All the residents around the houses heard the gunshots, it cannot be possible that they did not hear them,” protests a father.

The shots are not too surprising in Malpaso. In the town, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) has long reigned, waging an eternal war against the Sinaloa Cartel. There is a curfew and when night falls, not a soul can be seen on the streets. “He is six years old and they are fighting each other with bullets from corner to corner,” says the ranch worker.

The coffin of Diego Rodriguez Vidales, a 17-year-old teenager, is carried by his relatives towards his burial. Nayeli Cruz

soldier children

On Sunday morning, the news begins to spread through the community. Relatives report the kidnapping to the Prosecutor’s Office. The authorities assure that they are beginning the search, although the relatives maintain that it took days, until they blocked the road in protest, for the agents to really mobilize.

On Monday, security forces begin searching Malpaso and surrounding communities. They find two vehicles that seem to be related to the case. Inside there is a long gun, 282 rounds of ammunition, 13 magazines, three marijuana cigarettes and seven glass doses. Of the teenagers, no trace. That same day, in the municipality of Jerez, 25 minutes from Potrerito, the police intercepted another car in which two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, originally from Durango, were traveling. They carry with them an entire arsenal: five long weapons, 2,427 cartridges, 57 magazines and four homemade bombs. The agents stop them. During the interrogation, they recognize that they are members of the armed group that took the teenagers. Soldier children. They remain at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic.

Tuesday dawns without much glimmer of hope. Tired of the lack of progress, in a desperate attempt, the boys’ relatives blocked the Zacatecas-Guadalajara highway for nine hours, at the same checkpoint in front of the El Potrerito ranch. Meanwhile, 75 kilometers away, in Genaro Codina, a truck with two people tied inside tries to escape. Its occupants—the kidnappers, not the kidnapped, of course—open fire on the police, but the officers manage to stop them. They don’t know it yet, but they are about to find the definitive clue that will lead to the whereabouts of the seven teenagers.

View of the El Portrerito ranch, located in the community of Malpaso, in Zacatecas, where the seven teenagers were kidnapped. Nayeli Cruz

“They were kids full of life”

The authorities interrogate the two young people who were traveling handcuffed. They say that they have just been with seven other boys who were also kidnapped; that both they and the Malpaso teenagers sell drugs for the CJNG, information that has not been confirmed. However, his testimony is important: it is the one that reveals the location of the kidnapped boys.

That day, in another operation, the military detained three men and a woman armed to the teeth in Villanueva, also involved in the kidnapping. In total, six have already been arrested. In another confrontation, two more hitmen are arrested, apparently with no direct relationship to the Malpaso crime. Meanwhile, the relatives of the seven kidnapped people receive videos in which they see their children walking barefoot through the mountains, being tortured. Desperation and anger permeate the bones.

On Wednesday, a helicopter from the Zacatecas Public Security Secretariat flies over the mountains where the two bound young men last saw the seven teenagers. It is a wild and steep area, difficult to access. Good news reaches the human barricade that the mothers and fathers have once again formed on the road: they have found one of the boys alive. Shortly after, reality prevails and destroys hope: Sergio Yobani Acevedo Rodríguez, 18, is the only survivor. The bodies of the rest of the boys appear in a radius of 70 meters around. They were only about five kilometers from the El Potrerito ranch.

The families spend the night in the Prosecutor’s Office, facing the worst possible fate for a father: identifying the body of his son. On Thursday morning the wakes begin. In Malpaso, the funeral of Óscar Ernesto Rojas Alvarado (15 years old) and Diego Rodríguez Vidales (17 years old) is the most crowded; The others prefer to watch their dead in privacy. The residents of the town gather in the ejidal hall, mourning the children. They remember them as “calm, normal,” educated boys. Motorcycle fans, dancing to banda music. “They were kids full of life, like any teenager. Healthy, very happy. At school they were good students. Neither very wise nor very bad, regular,” cries María Azucena Casillas, her former teacher.

Elements of the National Guard carry out a security operation outside the Malpaso pantheon, in the municipality of Villanueva, in Zacatecas. Nayeli Cruz

The procession processions towards the Church with a wind orchestra that accompanies the funeral march. In the cemetery, one breathes anger and fear: there are hawks among the people, lookouts for the murderers, present so that no one forgets who is in charge, unpunished, unwilling to grant a day of peace even at the funeral of two children. Almost no one talks to the press, the fear of retaliation permeates the atmosphere. Those who do it, pray that it be anonymous.

The autopsy is published hours later and reveals that the young people died from “craniocerebral trauma”: blows to the head. Contrary to the rumors that spread among the evil tongues of the town, the expert report strongly states that there were no traces of drugs in the teenagers’ bodies. Sergio Yobani remains admitted to the hospital, guarded by the police.

“It has consequences, he wakes up saying: ‘Don’t hit me anymore, I haven’t done anything wrong.’ There are no words to explain to you the conditions in which they found him,” says a relative. There is an idea that almost everyone in Malpaso shares: Sergio Yobani was only saved because he was “the messenger”: the one in charge of spreading the cartel’s message of terror. The Prosecutor’s Office recognizes that the dispute over the plaza between the CJNG and the Sinaloa Cartel is the reason that caused the murders.

After the funeral, the families are broken. Also the residents of Malpaso. They know that when the press leaves, they will once again be left in the dark with drug trafficking, despite the Government’s unfulfilled security promises. “After this, hell comes,” predicts one of the relatives. Everyone knows it’s not the end; that despite the bloody nature of the case, he is just one more in a black hole of violence, invisible to the eyes of the rest of the world.

The six teenagers Jorge Alberto René Ocón Acevedo, 14 years old Óscar Ernesto Rojas Alvarado, 15 years old Diego Rodríguez Vidales, 17 years old Héctor Alejandro Saucedo Acevedo, 17 years old Gumaro Santacruz Carrillo, 18 years old Jesús Manuel Rodríguez Robles, 18 years old

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country