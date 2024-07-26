US, narcos El Mayo and Chapo’s son arrested

Hard blow for the powerful Mexican Sinaloa drug cartel. The famous drug boss Ismael Zambada Garciasaid ‘El Mayo‘, and the son of El Chapo, Joaquin Guzman Lopezwere arrested in El Paso, Texas, and are currently in U.S. custody in the United States.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced it. The two criminals of the cartel, which has numerous international ramifications, were arrested when their private plane landed in Texas, on the American side of the border with Mexicoaccording to American media citing police sources.