On May 7, Moscow’s chief narcologist, Evgeny Brun, said that strong alcohol is especially harmful to drink on an empty stomach.

“Let’s not be prudes, many of them allow themselves alcohol on holidays. And if we proceed from the culture of drinking, then there is a concept as an aperitif, but it should not turn into a booze. This is the launch of the enzymatic system, it is a very small dose, for example, a sip of champagne or wine with cheese or salmon. It is harmful to drink especially strong alcohol on an empty stomach. The French drink with meals, the Germans after meals, we drink on an empty stomach, this is terribly wrong and dangerous, “said “RIA News” Brune.

The chief narcologist of Moscow clarified that from drinking alcohol on an empty stomach there can be an alcoholic stroke, an unconscious form of intoxication. In order to avoid such a situation, a person must first eat, and only then drink a little. In addition, the intervals between drinks should be done as much as possible.

“Of course, drinking on the sly, but during the whole weekend, it is categorically impossible. There are certain hours when alcohol can be “conditionally safe”, it is assumed in the late afternoon, a person will take alcohol during dinner, and then he will go to bed, “Brune said.

He stressed that there are special medications that can help with alcohol poisoning. For example, as a specialist clarifies, increase the metabolic rate of alcohol.

“First of all, ascorbic acid, it increases metabolic processes. Succinic acid, citric acid – they prevent the process of excessive intoxication and hangover from occurring. There are certain restrictions, if a person suffers from gastric ulcer, then such treatment is unsuitable, this method is only for absolutely healthy people, ”added the narcologist.

Earlier, on May 6, Brune said that drinking alcohol is unacceptable for people who have had COVID-19. According to him, in a similar situation, alcoholic intoxication is also superimposed on the viral intoxication of the body.