Moscow’s chief narcologist, Yevgeny Brun, said that drinking alcohol is unacceptable for people who have had coronavirus, since in a similar situation, alcoholic intoxication is also superimposed on the viral intoxication of the body, as he announced on Thursday, May 6.

The expert also recalled that drinking alcoholic beverages is also harmful for a healthy person.

“Absolutely not. Any viral diseases, including COVID-19, are intoxication, on which alcohol intoxication is also superimposed, and the whole biochemical harmonious picture breaks down, “the expert said in his commentary”RIA News“.

Brune added that alcohol consumption is fraught with a number of negative consequences, including cerebral hypoxia, severe drunkenness and heart problems, and in the worst case, catastrophic health problems.

Earlier, on April 29, Alexander Gorelov, deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said that antibodies to coronavirus infection after direct vaccination against this virus may not be produced if another infection is present in the human body. For this reason, you should not be sure that the first vaccination against coronavirus provides full protection against the disease.