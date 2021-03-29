The main reason for the systematic use of alcohol by men and women and the development of alcoholism is neurosis. Psychiatrist-narcologist Iveri Kizitsky told about this in an interview with Lente.ru.

“The general mechanism is the stress theory of Hans Selye. That is, everything that causes stress makes you compensate, decompensate, and if the stress does not subside, you have to use alcohol as an anti-stress substance, ”he explained.

The specialist also named the approximate number of people at risk. According to him, seven out of ten people are in a neurotic state.

“At the moment of intoxication, he [алкоголь] removes many manifestations of a neurotic state, but carries a great danger. I think people know about this, but they see no other way out. Nowhere is it written “let’s treat neurosis professionally – with drugs, with doctors”, – he stated.

Earlier, the chief freelance psychiatrist-narcologist of the Ministry of Health Yevgeny Brun said that alcoholism has been forming in Russia for several years, but its peak falls on average at the age of 30 to 50 years.