The chief narcologist of the Ministry of Health Yevgeny Brun listed four measures to combat alcoholism in Russia. He stated this in a comment to RBC.

So, he called the additional restrictions on the time of selling alcohol, introduced in a number of regions, in particular in the Trans-Baikal Territory, correct. “Nobody talks about” dry law “, but it would be good for the country to additionally regulate the sale of strong alcohol,” the expert said. He recalled that similar measures were introduced in the spring of 2020 in the Kemerovo Region, Tuva, Karelia, Yakutia, Bashkiria, Krasnoyarsk and Perm Territories.

Another way to reduce drinking, he said, is raising the alcohol-selling age to 21. In addition, the sale of alcohol should take place in specialized supermarkets.

Another regulatory measure could be the price of alcohol, which shouldn’t be too affordable, Brune added. According to him, if local municipal authorities introduced such restrictive measures, they could get positive results in the shortest possible time.

On February 17, in the Trans-Baikal Territory, the sale of alcohol in retail stores was reduced by two hours. Previously, the law prohibited the sale of alcoholic beverages from 23:00 to 8:00, now it will not be possible to buy alcohol from 23:00 to 10:00.

In September 2020, Brune said that alcoholism has been developing in Russia for several years, but its peak falls on average between the ages of 30 and 50. Alcohol abuse takes many years to develop – from five to ten.