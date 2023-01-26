The constant use of energy drinks while driving can lead to serious health problems and unwanted effects, due to which a person can get into an accident. About it “Gazeta.Ru” Stanislav Gruvman, a psychotherapist and narcologist at the Center for the Psychological Correction of Diseases of the MEDSI Clinical Hospital No. 1 in Otradnoy, told.

According to him, despite the opinion that energy drinks should cause alertness, their regular use can lead to the opposite effect. The fact is that caffeine, which is part of most energy drinks, blocks adenosine receptors that track human fatigue. Prolonged exposure to caffeine causes the body to produce more and more of the hormone adenosine, which is responsible for feeling sleepy and tired.

“As a result, the driver, when drinking such drinks, can suddenly fall asleep for himself, which is fraught with an emergency situation on the road,” Grooveman said.

He noted that in addition to caffeine, energy drinks contain additional ingredients that can cause a serious blow to the health of the driver – lead to breathing problems, convulsions, aggression and psychosis. In addition, heart problems are possible, up to a heart attack and even death.

The doctor also noted that the caffeine and sugar in energy drinks can be highly addictive, a disorder in which the brain and central nervous system require regular consumption of such drinks for the normal functioning of the body.

On October 13 last year, Oksana Mikhaleva, an endocrinologist and nutritionist at SM-Clinic, spoke about the dangers of coffee with some symptoms. So, coffee should not be drunk with a headache, dizziness and nausea. Also, according to the doctor, caffeine can aggravate the condition with nervous strain, anxiety, sleep disturbance. It is not recommended to drink this drink during attacks of arrhythmia or palpitations.