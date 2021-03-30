The popular view of female alcoholism as a specific form of this disease is a myth. Psychiatrist-narcologist Iveri Kizitsky told about this in an interview with Lente.ru.

“Just because of the physiological characteristics of the female body, the usual manifestations of alcoholism are clinically brighter. And remissions are not so stable. This is attributed to the weakness of strong-willed qualities, which are considered less pronounced in women for some reason, ”he explained.

The doctor also dispelled the widespread belief that female alcoholism is “not cured.” According to him, this disease is not completely cured at all, since it is chronic, and one can only reach the stage of remission.

“If we use a myth, but say it correctly, then it can be translated as follows: if concomitant neurotic disorders are not treated in parallel, it is impossible to bring alcoholism to remission,” the specialist noted.

