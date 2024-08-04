Narcologist Masyakin called alcohol especially harmful for the elderly

Alcoholic drinks are especially harmful for the elderly, warned Anton Masyakin, a psychiatrist and narcologist at the Moscow Department of Health. His words are quoted RIA News.

Masyakin emphasized that toxic substances contained in alcohol affect all people equally. However, according to him, the elderly have a “bouquet” of chronic diseases. In addition, their resource base is initially lower than that of the young. It is precisely because of the combination of these reasons that in adulthood people are more susceptible to the negative effects of alcohol.

The narcologist named the effect of alcoholic drinks on the liver and heart, which are usually already a problem in old age, as an additional factor. “Therefore, of course, alcohol has a priori a more toxic effect on an elderly person with illnesses than on a young person,” Masyakin summed up.

