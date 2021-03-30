Alcoholism is defined as the consumption of alcohol more than once every two weeks in any quantity. This level was indicated by a psychiatrist-narcologist Iveri Kizitsky in an interview with “Lente.ru”.

According to him, some can suffer from alcoholism without consequences. “They have existed for more than 20 years, while they have adapted so much that they only harm the internal organs, but their health is so great that it is enough for work and to feel good, there are no violations of the administrative and criminal codes,” the doctor said. …

Kizitsky also emphasized that after each intake of alcohol, a person’s quality of life decreases. In particular, people with alcoholism may quarrel with someone or break the law.

Earlier, psychiatrist-narcologist Alexander Ogorodnikov said that when drinking alcohol, there is not a safe dose for every type of alcohol every day. According to him, you can drink a bottle of weak beer, a glass of dry wine or champagne, 45 grams of vodka, brandy or other strong drink – this amount does not pose a danger to the body.