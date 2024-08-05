Narcologist Masyakin: A person with alcoholism shortens his life by 15 years

People with alcoholism shorten their lives by a significant amount of time due to their addiction, said Anton Masyakin, chief freelance psychiatrist and narcologist at the Moscow Health Department. He calculated the number of years lost by alcoholics in a conversation with RIA News.

The narcologist is sure that biologically, a patient with alcohol addiction loses on average 6 to 15 years of life – the exact period depends on the general health of the person and the amount of alcoholic beverages consumed.

According to Masyakin, it is also important to consider the social consequences of alcohol consumption – when a person loses a job or cannot find one and because of this drinks even more. “Then the wife or husband leaves, the children stop communicating – this is the second circle of problems. That is, he loses years of productive social functioning,” he concluded.

Earlier, Masyakin named six main criteria of alcohol addiction. First of all, according to him, alcoholics have a psychological desire to drink alcohol.