I said it here since May 2018.

I said that, if I win the presidential election, Lopez Obrador would prepare an assault on power to remain, in this way, like the modern mexican king.

I said I didn't care about destroying the democracy and its institutions and that, for that reason, one of its objectives would be the control of electoral arbitrators such as the INE and the electoral Tribunal.

I said I would establish a alliance with organized crimewhile military and sailors would be corrupted from power.

And I said that he López's government would end basic freedoms and rights –such as freedom of expression and the right to information–, while would persecute critics, intellectuals, adversaries and media.

And today, just as he predicted, Obrador's stratagem to impose a Maximatusabove the result of the polls in the choice of the June 2nd next.

Yes, in everyone's eyes, today the pieces fit together of the “puzzle” designed and operated by AMLOto the extent that some of the most skeptical electoral experts, such as the former president of the INE, Lorenzo Córdoba, had to recognize what we have preached here for years.

And, in his collaboration for El Universal, on March 14, the former president of the INE was forceful about the future of the Mexican electoral process that is underway.

Córdova warned that López Obrador and Claudia Sheinbaum are preparing to ignore a defeat in the presidential elections – if the vote on June 2 is not favorable for Morena – which is worrying, especially given the deliberate absence of two magistrates in the TEPJF.

This is what the former president of the INE said: “The recurrence with which both López Obrador and Claudia Sheinbaum have been talking about fraud is worrying; “It's not going to be that they are preparing the ground to 'kick the table' if the results do not satisfy them,” he noted.

And he warned: “there are bad players who have historically demonstrated precarious democratic loyalty and who may ignore the results of the elections if they do not favor them or are not what they expect.” (End of quote)

However, it is also true that presidential control of the INE and the Electoral Court are only part of the ploy “to kick the table” on the June 2 election.

And, despite the evidence of scandal and the atrocities that they represent, one of the greatest dangers for Mexicans is “narco-terrorism”, which seems to be ignored by everyone; media, parties, candidates and by the government itself, which is the most benefited from “the theory of chaos.”

We are referring to the excessive increase, in a far from discreet manner, without brakes and without respite, of events that fall into the category of “terror” unleashed by organized crime gangs, which turns them into true acts of “narco-terrorism” that without doubt will be the spark that will detonate the coup d'état that, in due course, López will explode against democracy, once the polls turn out to be against him in the race on June 2.

But anyone who doubts that “narco-terrorism” will be the spark that ignites the coup d'état should dare to answer the following questions.

What does it mean that, for example, in Michoacán the roads are strewn with personal mines, as in a war and that the detonation of one of those mines has dismembered three men whose remains were displayed on social networks?

What does it mean that in Guerrero images are recorded, in the middle of the street, of extortion victims who are “taped” to collect the apartment fee and that these images go around the world?

What does it mean that there are fifty politicians, candidates and former public servants murdered in the electoral process, without anyone being arrested?

What does it mean that in consecutive weeks the crash of two military helicopters has been reported in the dangerous states of Michoacán and Sinaloa?

What does it mean that images of hitmen throwing the remains of dismembered bodies into the street in broad daylight in the municipality of Cazones, Veracruz, where the hitmen also recorded themselves firing shots into the air, went around the world?

What does it mean that in Michoacán a Civil Guard commissioner and her female escorts have been kidnapped, murdered and beheaded, at the hands of organized crime?

Yes, in all cases these are atrocities typical of war and whose message is exemplary. That is, it is about society understanding that organized crime groups rule and that authority does not exist.

In short, the scenario of official weakness in the face of growing criminal power is being created; ideal scenario for, at a given moment, the president to slam his hand on the table to disappear the powers, to establish a state of exception and to annul the electoral process.

But the story doesn't end there either. Because?

Because, on the other hand, López Obrador ordered the national guard to invade a golf course concessioned to Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of Grupo Azteca, who directly confronted the president.

Curiously, after this persecution, the newspaper Reforma “doubled”; yesterday, Tuesday, for example, it published on its front page an alleged survey that shows the Palace's favorite above the preferences of the president himself, while the opposition Xóchitl Gálvez is very far away in the intention of the vote.

Without a doubt, this is a manipulated survey, in order to make fools believe that the election is decided and, therefore, it is not worth going out to vote.

What few understand, however, is the reason why the ruling party insists that it has won the election and, at the same time, accuses potential fraud.

The truth is that the battle is just beginning and there is nothing for anyone yet.

At the time.

