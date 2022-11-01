A taxi carries the recreation of a bagged man while driving through the streets of Acapulco, in the state of Guerrero, on October 24, 2022. RR.SS.

The decorations for Halloween night have created controversy in Mexico during the days leading up to the celebration. In some locations in the country, body bagging was recreated as a way to “decorate”, a practice carried out by drug traffickers with some of their victims, which caused controversy on social networks. Mexican legislation collides with this type of scenery because it is a possible apology for crimes and violence.

In the municipality of Boca del Río, in the State of Veracruz, councilor Belem Palmeros criticized on October 26 the bagged body that decorated a children’s theme park. “It is humiliating and offensive for thousands of victims of violence in the country that places like Dorado Park use symbolism of people in pockets for their ‘decoration’ on the occasion of Halloween,” Palmeros wrote through her networks with attached photographs of the “adornment ”. Mexico closed last 2021 with 35,625 homicides, which left a rate of 28 murders per 100,000 inhabitants.

The constitutional lawyer of the Cuatrecasas firm, Miguel Ángel Ortiz, points out that this situation is on a “fine line”. The lawyer, also an activist in the field of children’s rights, says that what is worrying is not in the celebration of Halloween, but in the 365 days of the year in which the national agenda does not provide for the protection of human rights of children. younger “to live in a healthy environment, free of violence and in the best health conditions, as established by the Constitution and the international treaties signed by Mexico.” Ortiz assures that expressions of violence and apologies for crime on Halloween or any other day of the year “should be avoided and, where appropriate, punished.” The lawyer relies on data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to affirm that the country “occupies the first place in physical violence, sexual abuse and homicides against minors.”

In Mexico City, this type of controversial decoration has also been observed in several places. A Twitter user shared on October 22 the image of a bagged in the Chapultepec Forest: “In a country with dozens of deaths daily and galloping violence, how is this allowed in an area where there are children.” A day later, the authorities expressed their regret at “a joke in bad taste.” “El Boque de Chapultepec is a space free of violence and safe for everyone,” said the official account of the place.

A car carries the recreation of a corpse in the trunk as it drives through the streets of the Tláhuac mayor’s office in Mexico City. Hector Guerrero

On October 17, a cablebus user shared on networks the photo of the Campos Revolución stop (north of the capital, in the Gustavo A. Madero Mayor’s Office), in which two bagged figures were observed, whom she accompanied with a text: “I don’t think it’s the brightest idea”. From Cablebús, they assured that the decoration “was not authorized” and requested its removal “immediately”.

Problems with Halloween decorations are not new. In 2021, in Culiacán, in the State of Sinaloa, the authorities acted on the “allusions to violence” presented by some people: they arrested several people, took toy weapons from several young people (“let’s avoid using these devices that can generate fear in the population”, they pointed out) and asked for explanations from the owners of cars decorated with red paint that staged the color of blood. “There will be no tolerance for those who do not respect the law,” the authorities pointed out on Twitter. This year, the Secretary of Security of Culiacán, Pedro Cesar Rojas, once again announced before the celebrations an operation to prevent the apology of crimes. Rojas asked the population to avoid controversial costumes and the purchase of toy weapons.

In Mexico, the Federal penal code provides sanctions to those who publicly provoke to commit a crime, or advocate it or any vice. Thus, in article 208 it mentions that the penalties will be from 10 to 180 days of community work or sanctions corresponding to participation in the crime.

