There is a simple and ingenious way to show that a pure periodic number, such as 0.327327327…, is equal to a fraction whose numerator is the period and whose numerator is a number formed by as many 9 as there are digits that period has (see previous article) . Calling the number in question n, we have:

n = 0.327327327 …

1000n = 327.327327327 …

1000n – n = 999n = 327.327327327… – 0.327327327… = 327

n = 327/999

As for the infinite chess game question, there is a simple (albeit chess absurd) way to achieve it by moving only the knights (what is it?).

If any reader keeps looking for a number that is equal to the sum of the squares of its digits, they can stop: there are none, except for the trivial cases of 0 and 1 (how do you prove it?). However, there are four numbers equal to the sum of the cubes of their digits: 153, 370, 371 and 407; interestingly, two of them, 370 and 371, are consecutive (why?).

There are three numbers that are equal to the sum of the fourth powers of their digits: 1,634, 8,208, and 9,474.

There are six numbers that are equal to the sum of the fifth powers of their digits: 4,150, 4,151, 54,748, 92,727, 93,084, and 194,979.

There is only one number equal to the sum of the sixth powers of its digits: 548,834.

There are five numbers that are equal to the sum of the seventh powers of their digits: 1,741,725, 4,210,818, 9,800,817, 9,926,315, and 14,459,929.

There are three numbers that are the sum of the eighth powers of their digits: 24,678,050, 24,678,051, and 88,593,477.

There are four numbers equal to the sum of the ninth powers of their digits: 146,511,208, 472,335,975, 534,494,836, and 912,985,153.

And finally, the largest of these types of numbers that I know of (but I have not investigated the question thoroughly and it is very likely that some larger numbers are already known) is 4,679,307,774, which is equal to the sum of the tenth powers of your digits.

Note that in all cases there are solutions whose number of digits is equal to the exponent to which they must be raised so that their sum coincides with the initial number, and in several cases all solutions are of this type. Can we draw any conclusion from this coincidence? What we can do is give them a name according to how much they seem to like themselves: narcissistic numbers.

Perfect and pluperfect

A number that is equal to the sum of its digits raised all of them to the same power is called “perfect digital invariant” (PDI, according to its acronym in English); and if the power is equal to the number of digits, the number is called “pluperfect digital invariant” (PPDI), which is, therefore, synonymous with “narcissistic number”.

In view of the POIs listed above, which are all of order equal to or less than 10, it would appear that most of them are PPDI; but it is not advisable to jump to conclusions. It is not known if there are infinite POIs or not; however, it has been shown that the PPDI number is finite, and that there cannot be any more than 58 digits. Rigorous proof is not easy; but my astute readers may try to set an upper limit for the size of the PPDIs.

Carlo Frabetti is a writer and mathematician, member of the New York Academy of Sciences. He has published more than 50 popular science works for adults, children and young people, including ‘Damn physics’, ‘Damn maths’ or ‘The great game’. He was a screenwriter for ‘La bola de cristal’.

