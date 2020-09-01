Ms. Becker, over the weekend 38,000 people demonstrated against the Corona measures in Berlin, some violent riots broke out, and one group even wanted to storm the Reichstag. Why are so many people so angry?

That’s not all that surprising, after all, we’ve been living with restrictions for months, some of which still exist. In fact, it would have been amazing if there hadn’t been any displeasure.

The interesting thing about the protesters is that they are a very heterogeneous group: There are lateral thinkers, conspiracy supporters, anti-vaccination opponents, esotericists and right-wing extremists.

What they have in common is their anger at current politics, they have no understanding for “those up there”. Then there is individualism and egoism. These people get angry as soon as their freedom is restricted.

We examined what makes people who would take part in corona protests. The results show that, among other things, they would take part in the protests because they get a feeling of group effectiveness. They believe: my group can move mountains – or even overthrow the government.

Julia Becker has been Professor of Social Psychology at the University of Osnabrück since 2013.

How do these people fit together when they Esoteric woman with the word “love” on her forehead runs next to the violent neo-Nazi? Will the movement disintegrate soon?

At the moment the pull of the group is very strong, but it certainly has its contradictions. You saw a lot of right-wing extremists at the weekend, and in retrospect, lateral thinking founder Michael Ballweg distanced himself from the riots in Berlin.

The lateral thinking movement actually claims to be apolitical. When Ballweg asked at a demo a few weeks ago who was neither left nor right nor in the middle, everyone cheered.

On the other hand, they want to abolish the government, so they are entirely political. Interestingly, they have no constructive alternative for the current government. In the long run, the movement will have to be clearly demarcated from the right and continue as a smaller movement. Or the right-wing forces radicalize the movement – which would be very dangerous.

All citizens have to accept the restrictions. What exactly drives these people to take to the streets?

During the pandemic we struggled with the prevention paradox; the success of the measures made their necessity questionable. That is why it is so difficult to convey that the restrictions were and are necessary.

The protest participants are also from persöImmune to arguments for similar reasons: We find people there who I now call “libertarian egoists” who put their own freedom above the needs of other people.

Our data show that there is a connection between willingness to participate in anti-restriction protests and social Darwinism, the idea that only the fittest have a right to survive.

You agree more with the attitude that older people and those with previous illnesses may well die from Covid-19.

So is it rather individual reasons that make people susceptible to this movement?

In any case, we note that there are certain personality traits that are common among protesters. This also includes Macchiavellism, i.e. a high level of distrust of other people and institutions and the belief that you are being lied to and not allowed to reveal anything about yourself. Macchiavellists also believe that the ends justify the means. This could explain the strong resistance and willingness to use violence.

Narcissism also plays a role, the feeling that you are special and the general rules do not apply to you. Narcissists are particularly susceptible to conspiracy narratives because they confirm suspicions that they are able to discover the truth themselves while the rest of society is groping in the dark.

The schizotypical personality style is also represented. These people feel that others sometimes sense their feelings even when they are elsewhere. They believe in thought transmission and supernatural powers.

This also makes them prone to conspiracy narratives. But I wouldn’t say that it’s primarily individual reasons. People can regain loss of control by joining groups and developing a new social identity as a corona rebel. Ideologies also play an important role.

What role did lockdown and social isolation play – do people yearn for collective experiences again?

The lockdown definitely played a big role. That was the time of the greatest restriction of freedom. Some people were home alone for months, families still had to look after children in the home office.

They were also represented at the protest. It is only human and understandable that one yearns for people and is exhausted. This effect was also seen in the Black Lives Matter protests, which were much better attended than protests about police violence against blacks before. However, they kept their distance and put on the masks.

Does social media contribute to such radicalization movements?

In the social media, algorithms quickly land you in a reverberation room in which only your own opinion is reflected. You no longer get any “normal” information, you can no longer compare your own view with other views.

Of course there were conspiracy stories even before Corona, but the social media reinforce our so-called “confirmation bias”, i.e. the reflex to only look for information that confirms our worldview.

Research also shows that people leave group discussions with like-minded people more radically because their opinion has been confirmed and thus their self-worth has been confirmed. Comment columns enable precisely such group discussions.

Do we as a society need to change something in school and upbringing so that later in life people are less susceptible to the personality traits that make them susceptible to conspiracy theories and escalation?

These personality traits are always on a continuum, not every person with a narcissistic tendency has a personality disorder and becomes radical.

But we can teach our children, for example, that other people and institutions can be trusted. Certainly critical questioning is also very important, but it is good when children learn that you don’t have to be constantly suspicious and on guard. It is also important that children are seen, heard and supported on the one hand, but on the other hand not made the center of the world, because that promotes narcissism.

But I think we also have to do something on a social level. Many demonstrators feel that they have lost control and are no longer allowed to have a say.

We live in a society that is unfortunately not fair and just. It is clear that those lower down in the hierarchy feel that they have been treated unfairly. That is why we have to work on a fairer and more socially just society.