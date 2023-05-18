A team of psychologists from the University of Helsinki, in collaboration with a colleague from Millsaps College, have discovered, through experimentation, a clever new way to detect narcissism in a person. In their study, the team measured physical responses to certain stimuli in people identified as having a narcissistic personality.

The results of research were published in the scientific journal Psychophysiology.

Narcissism: a new method to recognize it

People with a narcissistic personality see the world as an extension of themselves and, for this reason, they view the needs of others as less important. Narcissists, it has been noted, tend to be stubborn and envious and behave in ways that suggest they feel entitled to anything they desire. Psychologists have also found that such traits can make a person feel uncomfortable and that others tend to respond negatively to such behavior.

Experts have also noted that narcissism can be problematic for relationships and, for this reason, have suggested that non-narcissists learn to identify people with such a personality before becoming heavily involved with them. Of course, it’s not always easy to identify narcissism in another person, especially on first meeting. In this new study, researchers have found a subtle cue that can help in such situations.

The researchers recruited 57 people previously identified as having a narcissistic personality. Each was asked to perform a variety of challenging cognitive tasks. Then the researchers affixed sensors to parts of the subjects’ faces. Then, the volunteers were asked to hear a critique of their performance. Some have received high praise, others have heard a neutral report, and a third group have received negative feedback. All volunteers were then asked how they felt about the tasks they had performed and the feedback they had received.

The researchers found that those volunteers who received a negative review subconsciously showed hidden reactions of the facial muscles, small movements in the forehead and in the muscles used to smile. But it only lasted a fraction of a second. In poker, such a reaction would be known as a “tell.” For people who are considering forming a relationship with someone, it could be considered a warning sign. In any case, the observer must look carefully, otherwise he will miss it.

Narcissistic personality disorder is a mental health condition in which people have an unreasonably high sense of their own importance. They need and seek too much attention and want people to look up to them. People with this disorder may lack the ability to understand or care about the feelings of others. But behind this mask of extreme confidence, they are unsure of their self-worth and are easily upset by the slightest criticism. Narcissism causes problems in many areas of life, such as relationships, work, school or financial matters. People with narcissistic personality disorder can generally be unhappy and disappointed when they don't receive the special favors or admiration they believe they deserve. They may find their relationships troubled and unfulfilling, and other people may not like being around them.

Treatment for narcissistic personality disorder centers on psychotherapy. Narcissism disorder affects more boys than girls and often begins in adolescence or early adulthood. Some children may display traits of narcissism, but this is often typical of their age and does not mean they will develop narcissistic personality disorder.

The symptoms of narcissism and their severity can vary. People with the disorder may:

Having an unreasonably high sense of self-importance and requiring constant and excessive admiration.

Feeling that they deserve privileges and special treatment.

Expect to be recognized as superior even without results.

Making achievements and talents look bigger than they are.

Worrying about fantasies about success, power, brilliance, beauty, or the perfect mate.

Believing that you are superior to others and that you can only spend time with or be understood by equally special people.

Critical attitude and looks down on people they deem unimportant.

Expect special favors and expect others to do as they please without question.

Taking advantage of others to get what they want.

Having an inability or unwillingness to acknowledge the needs and feelings of others.

Being envious of others and believing that others envy you.

Behave arrogantly, brag a lot and come across as conceited.

At the same time, people with narcissism have a hard time dealing with anything they consider criticism. They can:

Becoming impatient or angry when they don’t receive recognition or special treatment.

They have major problems interacting with others and are easily offended.

They react with anger or contempt and try to belittle other people in order to appear superior.

They have difficulty managing their emotions and behaviors.

They experience major problems coping with stress and adapting to change.

Withdraw or avoid situations in which they could fail.

Feel depressed and moody because they fall short of perfection.

Having secret feelings of insecurity, shame, humiliation, and fear of being exposed as a failure.

They insist on having the best of everything, such as the best car or office.

People with narcissism may not want to think anything could be wrong, so they usually don’t seek treatment. If they seek treatment, it’s more likely to be for symptoms of depression, drug or alcohol abuse, or another mental health issue. What they consider to be an insult to self-esteem can make acceptance and continuation of treatment difficult.

It is not known what causes narcissism. The cause is probably complex. Narcissistic personality disorder can be linked to:

Environment : Parent-child relationships with too much adoration or too much criticism that do not match the child’s actual experiences and achievements.

Genetics : inherited characteristics, such as some personality traits.

Neurobiology : the connection between the brain and behavior and thinking.

While the cause of narcissism is not known, some researchers believe that overprotective or neglectful parenting may impact children who are born with a tendency to develop the disorder. Genetics and other factors may also play a role in the development of narcissistic personality disorder.

Complications of narcissistic personality disorder and other conditions that can occur alongside it include:

Problems at work or at school

Other personality disorders

An eating disorder called anorexia

Physical health problems

Suicidal thoughts or behaviors

Because the cause of narcissism is unknown, there is no known way to prevent the condition. But it can help:

Get treatment as soon as possible for childhood mental health problems.

Participate in family therapy to learn healthy ways to communicate or to cope with conflict or emotional stress.

Attend parenting classes and seek advice from a therapist or social worker if needed.

Some features of narcissism are similar to those of other personality disorders. Also, it is possible for more than one personality disorder to be diagnosed at the same time. This can make diagnosis more difficult. The diagnosis of narcissistic personality disorder is usually based on:

Symptoms and their impact on your life.

A physical exam to make sure you don’t have a physical problem causing your symptoms.

A thorough psychological evaluation which may include completing questionnaires. The treatment for narcissism is psychotherapy. Medicines may be included in your treatment if you have other mental health conditions, such as depression.

Treatment of narcissism centers on psychotherapy. Psychotherapy can help you:

Learn to relate better to others so that relationships are closer, more fun, and more rewarding.

Understanding the causes of emotions and what drives us to compete, to distrust others and not to love others and possibly ourselves.

The goal is to help accept responsibility and learn how to do it

Accept and maintain real personal relationships and collaborate with colleagues.

Recognize and accept real abilities, skills and potential so that you can tolerate criticism or failure.

Increase the ability to understand and manage feelings.

Understand and learn how to deal with self-esteem issues.