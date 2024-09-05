“The Italian experience with Jak inhibitors in atopic dermatitis and its comorbidities” is consolidated. “In fact, we have had these drugs available for a few years and the first thing that surprised us was the great efficacy on atopic dermatitis in freeing the patient from symptoms, such as itching and sleep loss, and then in almost completely clearing the skin” from the lesions typical of the pathology. The patient can “therefore regain a nearly normal quality of life, as if he did not have the disease”. All this happens “rapidly: in the first 48 hours, itching, at least, is halved”. This is how Alessandra Narcisi, a dermatologist at the Humanitas Rozzano Dermatology Operating Unit, told Adnkronos Salute, taking stock of the Italian experience and the data relating to the efficacy and safety of these oral therapies.

“Often the atopic patient – continues Narcisi – also suffers from rhinitis, rhinoconjunctivitis and asthma. Jak inhibitors, at this time, are not indicated for these pathologies, but” the results from their use in “real life, which we recently published in an accredited scientific journal”, show that “they still provide an improvement in these comorbidities during the course of therapy”. Furthermore, “from real life studies” the data “appear to be very reassuring” also on the profile of the “safety of Jak inhibitors” not only when used “on topical dermatitis, but in reality also in other dermatological indications such as alopecia areata – specifies the specialist – In fact, the adverse events that we see most frequently concern a slight increase in mild infections of the upper respiratory tract – therefore colds and pharyngitis – which we also see, for example, with biological drugs used for psoriasis, but which never lead to discontinuation of the drug”.

Among the other adverse “conditions” that can occur from the use of these treatments “there is recurrent herpes, both herpes simplex and herpes zoster, which can also be prevented with vaccination, in the patients most at risk – adds Narcisi – We then record transitory alterations in blood tests, blood count and some liver function indices, which however quickly return in the first weeks of therapy, or with a slight modification of the dosage of the Jak inhibitor, of which we have 2 dosages available: one, a little lower, for those who have adverse events or particular characteristics, and another which is the full dosage”. Therefore, “in clinical practice, by carefully selecting the patient at the beginning of the treatment – he concludes – to date, I feel I can say that safety is very high”.