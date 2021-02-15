An Ecuadorian woman was the head of a gang that offered work to take care of grandparents due to the coronavirus but later forced them to prostitute themselves and work in “VIP departments” in the city of Comodoro Rivadavia in Chubut.

Women were recruited in the north of the country, almost all in the province of Formosa, with the promise of work and “good wages.” The boss, whom they called “Narcisa”, was arrested. Like a 27-year-old woman.

Seven women managed to be released by personnel of the Argentine Federal Police (PFA), as reported Clarion.

After an investigation that began in December of last year, the PFA proceeded to rescue seven women who were run away and subjected to sexual exploitation after a series of raids in Comodoro Rivadavia.

The victims practiced prostitution in conditions of social vulnerability. A 27-year-old girl was arrested and four other people were charged in the case for human trafficking. They are all women.

After the arrest of the woman in Comodoro Rivadavia and her subsequent statement, it was learned that one of the accused women, of Ecuadorian nationality, was in charge of hiring young people who brought from the north of the country with a job offer to care for grandparents for the matter. of the pandemic. This is how they were captured and then subjected to the illegal trade of sexual exploitation.

The investigation that allowed to disrupt the trafficking network began two months ago when a woman, a native of Formosa and who managed to escape, denounced how they captured girls from the north of the country to sexually exploit them.

“Come, I’ll get you a job to take care of the elderly”It was the promise they made to the woman, according to what she declared in court, that allowed the gang that operated in Comodoro to be disrupted. She accepted and they paid for her passage from her province to the oil city.

The job to take care of the elderly was in bed and the monthly payment was between 15,000 to 20,000 pesos, although the labor exploitation happened because the captor or her daughter charged more than 50,000 pesos for that service performed by the Formosan woman.

At one point, the woman said she could no longer put up with the pace and the low pay and wanted to quit, but they told her that if she wanted to leave that job she would have to pay for her stay, food and tickets.

Then they handed her over to Narcisa, an Ecuadorian woman in charge of a supposed elderly care company, but who was actually engaged in trafficking in women. They took the document from her and, under threats, forced them to prostitute themselves. For that they rented apartments in the city.

The raids that made it possible to rescue the women were carried out in the Centro neighborhood, in Rada Tilly and in Kilometer 8, under the order of federal judge Eva Parcio, in charge of the investigation.

EMJ