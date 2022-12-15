Hermosillo.- Third baseman Luis Jiménez could not catch a fly ball from Roberto Ramos and allowed Isaac Paredes to score the run that gave him the 2-1 victory and the series against the Naranjeros de Hermosillo about the Mazatlan Deer at the Sonoran stadium.

Tomorrow, Thursday, at 7:30 p.m. in Sinaloa, the third of the series will be played.

Alejandro Soto (3-3, 3.55) will shoot for the Buenos Aires team against Wilmer Ríos (7-2, 3.55).

Annotations

In the first inning, after Randy Romero and Leo Germán were retired by Cuban Elián Leyva, Fabricio Macías received a walk and scored on a hit-and-run play with a double by Félix Pérez, who hit a hot line drive through right field.

However, in the fourth roll, the Naranjeros equalized with a home run through the entire left field of Nick Torres.

They still took the lead with an error by third baseman Luis Jiménez, who could not capture a fly ball from Roberto Ramos, for which Isaac Paredes called, on base with a walk.

pitching

Elián Leyva (6-2) started and won for the Naranjeros with work of five rolls with two thirds, with three hits, one run, two bases and seven strikeouts. Luis Márquez, César Vargas, Thomas Mcllraith and Fernando Salas followed, who earned his tenth save with one inning and two strikeouts.

For the Deer began and Francisco Ríos lost undeservedly (0-2), with six innings, three hits, two runs, one of them unearned, gave four bases and fanned out one. He was relieved by Raúl de los Reyes, Rodolfo Aguilar and Jesús Barraza.

Other results

Tomateros de Culiacán won 7-2 against the Águilas de Mexicali, Cañeros de Los Mochis 6-0 against the Yaquis from Ciudad Obregón, Mayos de Navojoa 6-4 against the Sultanes de Monterrey, and Algodoneros de Guasave 4-4 against Charros de Jalisco in 10 entries (at press time).