Los Mochis.- With a 3-run rally in the first inning, the Naranjeros de Hermosillo beat the Cañeros de Los Mochis 3-1 in the first game of the first series of the regular role of the 2022-2023 season of the Mexican Pacific Arch League. The Sonorans had a solid pitching that allowed them to go ahead in the confrontation that takes place in the Chevron Park of this city.

The races

The visit attacked Yoanner Negrín’s pitching early, with a 3-run rally in the same first inning. José Cardona opened the game with an unstoppable hit and scored the pool with a double by Maxwell León, after one out, Chase Simpson sent León to the plate with another 2-season hit, Roberto Ramos and Drew Ward negotiated walks to fill the bases and Luis Alfonso “Cochito” Cruz produced the third with a grounder to second base. The locals removed the shutout in the third inning with a home run to left field by Isaac Rodríguez.

pitchers

Juan Pablo Oramas started for the Naranjeros, who took the victory with work of 5 complete innings in which he allowed a run with 3 hits, gave away a walk and struck out 7. He was supported by Anibal Cervantes, Luis Márquez, Thomas McIlraith and Danis Correa, who scored the save. Yoanner Negrín started for the Cañeros, who suffered the setback and went 4 complete innings in which he allowed 3 runs, 3 hits, gave up 2 walks and prescribed 6 strikeouts. He was relieved by him, Irving Machuca, Tomás Solís, Andrés Ávila and Fredy Quintero.