Guasave, Sinaloa.- With a quality start by Wilmer Ríos from Guasave, Naranjeros de Hermosillo defeated Algodoneros de Guasave 2-1 to go up again in the semifinal series of the 2022-2023 season of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League

Serpentine

Wilmer Ríos claimed credit by working seven scoreless innings, allowing six hits and striking out. Then came Thomas McIlraith and Fernando Salas, where the latter arranged the rescue.

The defeat was charged to Nico Tellache, who allowed a score in six and a third innings of pitching work, while Dalton Rodríguez, Jeff Ibarra, Rafael Córdova and Brandon Koch took care of the rest.

The power

During the first six innings, both pitchers kept the offense at bay and it was not until the seventh that Naranjeros made the run for the pool.

First Isaac Paredes anchored himself in the bases with a passport, Luis Alfonso Cruz was dominated with a sacrifice bunt, then Gabriel Gutiérrez and Irving López linked unstoppables, the latter to send Paredes to the pentagon and immediately Jason Atondo with a single to the center-back sent home a Gutiérrez to put the score 2-0 in favor of the Naranjeros.

Óscar Robles’s men broke the shutout in the ninth when Joey Terdoslavich caught a pitch from Fernando Salas and put it behind the wall in the right field.

what’s coming

For the fourth of the series, which will start sharply at 5:00 p.m. today, the blue and white strategist will send Jeff Kinley to the center of the diamond, who will try to equalize the series at two victories, while Ryan Verdugo will be in charge of opening the match for Hermosillo.

Settings

Yesterday the Algodoneros organization made a movement in its roster, activating Héctor Hernández, who takes the place of shortstop Jorge Flores, who has not been able to stay 100 percent from an injury, which has afflicted him since the end of the season.