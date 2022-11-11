Mazatlán.- Venados de Mazatlán could not double the Orange trees from Hermosillo, who rescued the one of honor, in the Teodoro Mariscal by defeating to the Reds 6-1, after 10 inningswith a five-race rally.

It was in the second roll, when Naranjeros hit first for the third time in the series.

Luis Alfonso Cruz bounced the ball all over left field, before Casey Harman’s shipments.

The opener for Venados started a little hesitantly, but towards the end he was able to stand firm on top of the mound.

For the fifth loss, Mazatlán came close to tying the game, when Italo Motta doubled for third after a hit to the right by José Alonso Gaitán.

At the end with a throw from Nick Torres, Motta was put out at the plate, by Julián León before a controversial decision.

By the sixth, the Reds managed to tie the gamewhen Randy Romeros, was unstoppable and advanced to second with a single, and managed to steal second.

The important shot was by Félix Pérez with a single to left for Randy to reach the plate, with the 1-1.

It was in the top of the tenth, when Naranjeros achieved a couple of runs to get the front 3-1, with a triple to the right by Walter Ibarra, so that Nick Torres and Luis Alfonso Cruz will arrive at the register.

As if that were not enough, Julián Léon sent Walter Ibarra to the rubber with the 4-1, when he sent the hit ball to the right, in the same tenth inning.

After an error by Fabricio Macías at a hit by Norberto Obeso, it was 5-1 from the spikes of Julián León, while the sixth was scored with a single by Roel Santos, with which Irving López scored, the final 6-1.

pitching

Casey Harman left without a decision, pitching for seven innings, where they scored one run, three hits, one base ball and prescribed nine strikeouts.

The relief came, Marco Rivas, Elkin Alcalá and Roberto Espinosa (who charged the defeat), Rodolfo Aguilar and Daniel Cruz.

For Naranjeros, Wilmer Ríos, pitched for seven innings, they gave him one run, seven hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

Danis Correa came on as a relief for a couple of innings, to come out with the triumph, then Fernando Salas pitched.

Today, Venados de Mazatlán opens the series against the Algodoneros de Guasave, at 7:30 p.m.

Jaime Lugo will start for the Reds, against Geno Encina who will pitch for Guasave.

Medic report

Outfielder Leo Germán did not present a fracture after the blow received during the second game against Naranjeros de Hermosillo.

While the pitcher Braulio Torres-Pérez is contemplated to go up to the mound this Friday, as a relief, to assess his shoulder.

Pitcher Jonatan Bernal, as well as second baseman Ramón Ríos and shortstop Daniel Castro, will undergo tests during the day and information on their condition is expected in the afternoon.