Lto digital transformation of the Orange credit company came to an end. Since this month, the Cordovan added the X to its name, as a badge of its commitment to the fintech world.

Naranja X has a bank license from the BCRA, so now your fintech solution can offer financial services that are still forbidden to your competitors.

“We were born 35 years ago as an enterprise with the dream of changing everything. We grew to become a leading sports store, we reinvented ourselves in the credit card with the most plastics in the country, we become a massive platform for access to goods and services. This is how the beginning meets today, and we become Naranja X: the fintech that comes to accompany Argentines in the daily use of money, “says Alejandro Asrin, president of Naranja X.

Currently, more than 5 million users interact with Naranja X through an account, credit and debit cards, loans, insurance, travel and collection solutions for businesses and entrepreneurs through Toque, launched at the end of 2020.

One of the novelties that fintech presents is that the Orange X’s peso account will soon become remunerateda, that is, it will grant daily interest to users who have their money deposited there. In addition, the company allocateto $ 160 billion for consumer financing during 2021, with the aim of continuing to strengthen financial inclusion and enhancing the possibilities of providing a better and broader value proposition to its users.

“We are challenged to continue growing and developing new solutions. We want to be the company that everyone chooses to work for, that is why we will continue to expand our talented and passionate teams, offering them unique learning experiences and a cutting-edge technological stack to create from scratch, in diverse teams and with methodologies from the world’s No. 1 companies. “Asrin concludes.

Finally, Naranja X will continue to enhance its data driven culture to anticipate the needs of its users and thus offer an agile, more efficient and personalized comprehensive experience for access to savings, payments, collections and credit; both from the cell phone and in the more than 180 branches throughout the country, to always be close to people.