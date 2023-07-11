All subscribers to PC and Xbox Game Pass will receive a free conversion of the Standard Edition of Naraka: Bladepoint most inviting deluxe editionwhich includes a number of extras.

From 13 July 2023 the battle royale will become free-to-play in conjunction with the launch on PS5 and, since the game is included in the Game Pass, NetEase Games has decided to upgrade the standard copies available in the subscription.

Specifically, thanks to the Deluxe Edition, players will receive the two legendary weapon skins “Lacerator” and “White Viper Spear”, 300 Hero Coinswhich players can use to obtain new playable heroes and 10 Immortal Treasures, which include various cosmetic items for character customization.

However, those who purchased Naraka: Bladepoint on Xbox platforms will receive an amount of gold equivalent to the edition they bought.