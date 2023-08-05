The next August 9th will take off event the collaboration event of Naraka: Bladepoint with NieR: Automata and Replicant, thanks to which free-to-play players will be able to unlock the skins of 2B, 9S and more. Now that the crossover is just days away, a new trailer has been released and the first details about the content shared.

In-game rewards for the new New Era event will include Moonrise (Replicant) weapon skin, Emil (Automata) head accessory, Justina Gu background, and more, according to shared details. Still.

In the store it will be possible to buy the 2B skin for Viper Ning, 9S for Wuchen, A2 for Justina Gu, Kainé for Tessa and Nier for Yueshan. There is also no shortage of weapon skins based on the most iconic weapons of the series, bonuses with Twitch Drops and a “special surprise outfit” to be revealed in the future.