You will be able to try what Naraka: Bladepoint offers at no cost in a few days and experience the content of its new season

If it catches your eye Naraka: Bladepoint and you haven’t had a chance to play it yet, you’re in luck. 24Entertainment announced that the game will have a free weekend, in addition to a special sale and new season.

Regarding the free trial period, it will be from 10:00 a.m. on February 18 to 10:00 a.m. Central Mexico time on the 22nd of the current month.

Naraka: Bladepoint gets a new season

As for the special sale with a 30% discount, it will be from 10:00 a.m. on February 18 to 10:00 a.m. on the 25th of the month mentioned above.

Players who try this title next weekend will also have access to the latest wave of content, which goes by the name echelon. This season is available from February 13 and adds attractive elements.

Among them a new theme of fire and ice. But it also anticipates the arrival of a new heroine to Naraka: Bladepoint, Justina Gu. She will be available later this season.

Also included is a new seasonal event known as Spring Blooms. Players will be able to collect Blossom Branchs by completing missions within the game. These can be exchanged for rewards from the Valentine’s Day.

The game is in tune with Valentine’s Day

Among them are the emote Envy and avatar Fate Entwined: Dawn/Fate Entwined: Eventide. Something that is also already available for the game is the DuoMode in classification. It was implemented at the request of the players themselves.

Major changes were also made to the system Soul Jades, with more of them adding to this title. Among what they include are exciting modifications like a souljade that saves players from death.

Likewise, it is capable of stealing health or even summoning thunder when dodging attacks. the season of echelon It is one more example of the commitment of 24Entertainment to keep updated Naraka: Bladepoint.

His paying attention to player requests is a sign that he takes feedback seriously to improve this title as much as possible. Surely the company has planned more news for this year.

