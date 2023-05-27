Naraka: Bladepoint will see the arrival of a new character, available from June 1st: it is the beautiful and lethal Zaiwhich the game development team has seen fit to present with a spectacular trailer during NetEase Connect 2023.

Also landed last June on Xbox Game Pass, Naraka: Bladepoint is a battle royale which allows you to engage in frantic battles for up to sixty players, driving characters with special skills and characteristics.

Zai will bring a mix of elegance, beauty and determination to the roster of the 24 Entertainment title, as announced by the video which presents it to the general public, first with a cinematic introduction and then with some gameplay sequences.

Compared to blockbusters like Fortnite, PUBG and Apex Legends, the peculiarity of Naraka: Bladepoint lies in the hand-to-hand combatwhich triggers a whole series of alternative mechanics compared to firefights, adding to this system a medieval fantasy setting of great charm.

We will therefore be able to explore the island that is the backdrop to the matches, find the best routes, possibly lurk in the shadows and suddenly attack the other players, in an attempt to remain the only ones alive at the end of the game.