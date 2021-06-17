There demo of the action battle royale with an oriental setting Naraka: Bladepoint, issued on the occasion of the Steam Next Fest, it immediately became very popular, so much so that it became one of the most played titles on Steam. Do you think that the peak of the players has reached an incredible 161,378 contemporaries, a quantity that many complete games simply dream of.

It is true that we are talking about a free demo, but it is still a great result, both for the fact that we are talking about a demo version, and for the competition of hundreds of other demos launched in the past hours.

It must be said that this is not an unexpected success, given that the recent closed beta has seen peaks of 100,000 players. Let’s say that this is a confirmation for a little mentioned but already much loved game by the PC community.

Removed the demo, we will have to wait until August to play the full version of Naraka: Bladepoint. Try it as long as you can do it without spending anything. To do this, follow ours link to the demo.