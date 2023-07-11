Naraka Bladepoint is one of the most popular battle royale on the Steam platform: it collects about 133,000 “mostly positive” average reviews and is distinguished by some artistic and gameplay choices that differ from the battle royale tradition.

The game, as stated by the developers themselves, will become free-to-play soon: July 13 to be precise. Everyone who has previously purchased the game will receive of rewards depending on the version in your possession.

As you can see from the graphics, all players will get a skin, a herald for the profile and 10 chests to open to get more aesthetic elements. Depending on your game version, they will be awarded coins to make in-game purchases.

Naraka Bladepoint has several strengths that make it possible to be appreciated by most battle royale users who are looking for a different experience.

Let’s start fromoriental setting, cured in style and never redundant. An element worthy of note is certainly the dynamics of parkour, which makes moving from one area of ​​the map to another fun and different from the usual.

The game provides for direct confrontation between 60 players and the possibility of choosing between different heroes, characterized by various types of equipment: the asymmetry makes it a pretty long-lived game.