After the success on PC, the battle royale Naraka: Bladepoint is preparing to colonize the mobile market with a version made ad hoc for devices iOS and Androidcall Naraka: Bladepoint Mobile. The announcement came from NetEase Connect and accompanied by a presentation trailer that you can view below. Takeda Nobutada, a new hero for the Naraka roster: Bladepoint, is also available from today

According to the details revealed so far, Naraka: Bladepoint Mobile is not a simple port of the PC version for iOS and Android, but rather it was developed from scratch with mobile hardware in mind, therefore with controls, user interface, camera and others. elements specially adapted to play with touch controls and on a small screen, while offering detailed graphics.

The game does not yet have an official release date but is expected to arrive over the next few months. If you want you can pre-register via the official website at this link (currently not active yet).

Naraka: Bladepoint is a battle royale for sixty players who battle with a large arsenal of weapons from short and long range and taking advantage of the great mobility of the characters, able to use grappling hooks and parkour techniques to move quickly in the maps. For more details, we refer you to our review of Naraka: Bladepoint.