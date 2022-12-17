Naraka: Bladepointin PC versioncan be downloaded and played free until December 26ththrough a promotional initiative that aims to expand the user base by eliminating any initial access barrier, even if any in-game purchases remain.

Released in August 2021 on PC and arrived later, in June 2022, also on Xbox Series X | S, the title is currently available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

For ten days, therefore, it will be possible to try it for free, obviously beyond the products that are purchased in the in-game shop, which remain for a fee.

We talk above all about characters, weapons and cosmetic elements, which have a non-secondary importance within the gameplay of Naraka: Bladepoint. In any case, the initial purchase price is thus removed, so the game becomes easily playable completely without spending, beyond any in-game purchases.

On December 22, 2022, according to reports from 24 Entertainment, the game will also be ported to Xbox One, while a cross-over event with Square Enix’s Nier franchise has also been organized. With over 6 million copies sold, the user base is already very large, also considering all those who have joined through Xbox Game Pass, so those who take advantage of this promotion to test the game will already find a very populated online world.