For a couple of days the Next Fest of Steam has been held, a few days full of demos and other activities for the Valve platform where users are having a first opportunity to enjoy Naraka: Bladepoint through its demo version. The result? A peak of more than 160,000 players, figures higher than great successes on PC like GTA V, Rust or Rainbow: Six Siege.

Interest in battle-royale is quite numerous, so much so that at this time of the morning it already averages close to 100,000 users, which places it among the 10 most populous titles on the Half-Life parent platform. Will today beat his record from yesterday? It should also be remembered that Naraka: Bladepoint already gathered in its open beta more than 120,000 players in April, numbers that pale to those of now.

For those who still do not know Naraka: Bladepoint, it is an intense battle royale in action with a total of 60 players that offers great mobility with parkour, a vast arsenal of melee and ranged weapons and a roster of characters with powerful abilities in the game. that, even, the survivors will be able to transform into a giant Vajra Warrior and crush their enemies. Fun is guaranteed in a title signed by 24 Entertainment under edit of NetEase Montreal.

Naraka: Bladepoint had its dose of prominence during the recently completed E3 2021, leaving an extensive video accompanying the news and confirming its launch in August. From 3DJuegos we had the opportunity a few weeks ago to put the glove on the title and tell you what we think about Naraka: Bladepoint. The production can be enjoyed for the moment only on PC, either on Steam or through the Epic Games Store.

