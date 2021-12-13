24 Entertainment announces a free play weekend for his NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, as well as new skins inspired by the timeless Bruce Lee and crossover with Fall Guys and Shadow Warrior. Naraka will be available to play for free from 17 to 21 December next, and the title is currently available exclusively on PC.

The arrival of the PlayStation 5 version of the game is expected soon.

Hangzhou, December 9, 2021 – 24 Entertainment, from global game developer and operator NetEase Games, is proud to have hosted its inaugural NARAKA FEST, which featured exciting announcements for NARAKA, including upcoming Bruce Lee skins, Fall Guys crossovers and Shadow Warrior, and so much more. In addition to the announcements made during Naraka Fest, 24 Entertainment has announced that there will be a free weekend for new players starting December 17th.

FREE WEEKEND

To celebrate an exciting year for NARAKA, 24 Entertainment has announced a free weekend for players from December 17th at 8am until December 21st at 8am. New players will be able to explore and learn NARAKA at their own pace, as matchmaking will be split between players who already own the game and those who try it for the first time.

BRUCE LEE

The highlight of Naraka Fest was the revelation of the Bruce Lee / NARAKA crossover event. Players will be able to don Bruce Lee’s official apparel with eight new outfits in total inspired by Lee’s iconic films.

There will be eight Bruce Lee skins available for Morus Island precursors, with the first drop coming for Tianhai, Kurumi, Yueshan and Valda characters. Fans of Bruce Lee’s filmography will instantly recognize the iconic looks of The 3 of Operation Dragon, From China with Furore, Wrath of China Strikes Back and the fan-favorite cult yellow jumpsuit from Chen’s Last Fight.

Male character outfits will be available for Tarka Ji, Tianhai, Temulch, and Yueshan.

In designing Bruce Lee’s outfits for Naraka’s female characters, 24 Entertainment drew inspiration from Lee’s fluid, unbridled movements and boundless martial skills. Players can unlock outfits for Viper Ning, Matari, Kurumi, and Valda.

The four male hero outfits are inspired by the characters of his four greatest cinema classics: in From China with Furore where Bruce plays Chen Zhen, a hero of the people dressed in black. This dress, Dragon Shadow: Jingwu Soul, is for Tarka Ji.

In Chen’s Last Fight, Bruce dons his iconic yellow martial arts suit. This outfit, Dragon Shadow: Brink of Death, is for Tianhai. In The 3 of Operation Dragon, worn during the iconic scene where Bruce makes his way through a room of mirrors. This outfit, Dragon Shadow: Tiger’s Fury, is for Temulch. And, in Chen’s Scream also terrifies the West, Bruce wears classic Chinese attire. This dress, Dragon Shadow: Dragon’s Way, is for Yuesha.

Bruce Lee’s suits for Kurumi, Yueshan, Tianhai and Valda will be available starting Dec 14, 11am CST / Dec 13 7pm PST. The remaining Bruce Lee outfits will be introduced over the following weeks. To commemorate Lee’s kung-fu “system”, Jeet Kune Do – Nunchucks, a brand new melee weapon, will arrive in NARAKA on December 14th.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

The NARAKA Fest also presented an update on the NARAKA Global Championship. The NARAKA: BLADEPOINT World Championship, now underway. After several rounds of playoffs, 24 three-player teams and many individual players vied for seats in the NARAKA World Championship tournament. Recover or review all battles on:

https://www.twitch.tv/ narakabladepoint

From December 17th to 20th, NARAKA will introduce a series of in-game events. During the game’s Christmas event, players will be able to find trophies by breaking boxes, completing missions, or killing enemies to earn XP, Battle Pass levels, or materials like Spectral Silk and loot boxes. Each player who enters the event will receive a new skin for the brand new weapon, nunchucks – the legendary Jingwu Nunchucks.

CROSSOVERS

Other salient announcements from NARAKA Fest were:

Viper Ning will appear in Mediatonic’s Fall Guys (without grappling hook!);

Raikou, NARAKA’s Katana skin, will be available in Shadow Warrior’s 3, while Shadow Warrior’s 3’s Shuriken Spitter will appear in NARAKA.

The NARAKA FEST also hosted Mr. Wen Chenhua, the founder of Armor Forgers, a renowned Chinese armor restorer of the Tang and Song dynasties, and the armor designer in The Longest Day in Chang’an.

· “Story in Action in NARAKA” – 24 Entertainment and Armor Forgers work together to make all armor in the game historically accurate.

· -Yueshan will receive a new outfit that will honor the great power and majesty of the Terracotta Warriors.

· The Wuxia crossover will also show “The Legend of Sword And Fairy” and “Xuanyuan Sword”. Naraka will carry on the legacy of Meteor, Butterfly & Sword.

· In March, Li Xiaoyao and three other characters will reunite in Naraka in a whole new way.

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

With six million copies sold, the battle royale rpg NARAKA BLADEPOING has become one of the best performing games of the year: it has also been nominated, on more than one occasion, for awards including numerous Steam Awards and ‘The Golden Joystick. Awards’.