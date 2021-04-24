The Naraka: Bladepoint open beta went live last night – and hit over 120,000 concurrents on Steam.

Naraka: Bladepoint, the debut title from Chinese developer 24 Entertainment, is a 60-player fantasy action battle royale with a focus on melee combat and grappling hook-powered movement.

The action is dubbed “unchained multiplayer combat”, and it’s set on the fictional Morus Island. Gameplay is in the video below:

Naraka: Bladepoint is currently more popular on Steam than the likes of big-hitters Rust, Warframe, Valheim and Football Manager 2021. Here’s the official blurb:

“Naraka: Bladepoint offers close-range action set on the mysterious Eastern realm of Morus. The game features a boundless movement system that allows players to climb, hang, and even parkour. With an aim-at-whatever-you-want grappling hook and a sophisticated yet beginner-friendly combat system involving accessible block and parry mechanics, Naraka: Bladepoint is designed to provide a brand-new experience of melee combat and world exploration. Integrating Eastern aesthetic and philosophy, Naraka: Bladepoint presents a forsaken island of splendid landscapes as well as inexplicable enigmas. “

The “Forerunner Beta” runs until 7pm UK time on Monday, 26th April. One to watch!