Nàquera is located in a privileged environment. Almost a third of its enormous municipal area is part of the Sierra Calderona natural park, the green lung of Valencia, 30 kilometers away. There the wealthiest bourgeoisie of the city found a haven of peace to spend the summer and built some splendid mansions at the beginning of the 20th century, which wind between pine trees on its hills. Some chalets still preserve their former magnificence, such as La Casona, which was the temporary residence of Jesús Hernández, Minister of Health and Public Instruction, and his family, when the Government of the Second Republic moved to Valencia between November 1936 and October 1937, during the Spanish Civil War. Juan Negrín, then president, lived in another nearby villa, El Pinaret, both located in the luxurious urbanization of La Carrasca, a few hundred meters from the urban center of the most populous town in Spain (7,728 inhabitants) in which Vox won in the last municipal elections with 1,138 endorsements (29%). The young Iván Exposito, of the far-right party, is now the mayor of one of the last refuges of the Republican government.

Nàquera has been the subject of numerous news this week due to the decision of the new City Council, arising from the pact between Vox (four councilors) and PP (three councilors), to remove the LGTBI flags from municipal offices. Point 15 of the agreement reads: “Promotion of constitutional values. Compliance with the flag law, not placing LTGBI flags on balconies and facades of municipal facilities”. The also controversial point 16 adds: “Replace the concentrations of ‘No to sexist violence’ with ‘No to violence’ or ‘We condemn all violence’. The usual ideology in these Vox issues embodied in writing and accepted by the PP.

A walk through the town last Wednesday allowed us to observe several LTGBI flags hanging on the balconies of private homes. Also several from Spain, some in homage to the legionnaires. “It would be missing more than I could not put on the balcony of my house the flag that I wanted”, pointed out a neighbor next to a banner with the colors of the rainbow. He is disgusted by the triumph of the ultra-right and fearful of the measures that he can adopt or the reactions that he can cause among a part of the citizenry if one of his first decisions has been to remove the LGTBI flag that was in the City Hall. He has lived in the town for decades, “religious, conservative, yes, but like others”, and has not had problems living together due to his recognized homosexuality.

The situation, however, has heated up and festered this week. This newspaper witnessed how a man criticized the flag that hung from a balcony under which he was passing and muttered that it had to be removed, and how another neighbor replied that everyone does what they want at home. Another young man denounced on Radio Valencia Cadena SER that he hung the rainbow flag on his balcony after learning about the mayor’s government program and that, hours later, two men began to rebuke his gesture from the street, threatening to throw stones at him. He ended up removing the flag.

“Here everyone lives as they want and no one is persecuted. There are homosexuals as in other places, also in the City Hall. Many things are said, but here we are democrats. That they want to paint us as being very right-wing… And the others aren’t very left-wing? People vote a lot. And I think the mayor is a good boy, ”says Manolo, a baker. There are several neighbors who influence that people are voted and previous efforts are penalized. “It is clear that many heterosexuals live here. Are we going to have to make a flag for ourselves? We are all equal, we must respect the flag law and Vox defends the values ​​of a lifetime”, asks María Araceli, sitting on the terrace of a bar. “And the Spanish flag already covers everything,” says her friend Raquel, who rejects that she confronts the neighbors for this reason like “70 years ago.” María Araceli recalls the confiscation of houses by the Republic during the Civil War. In this sense, Manolo suggests that the traditionally conservative vote in Nàquera may have something to do with the republican repression. Another neighbor wonders why then in other towns in the region, where there was also a Republican presence, the vote is different. In 2019, Vox was already the party with the most votes in the general elections, although it did not run in the municipal elections then.

The majority of residents point to the bourgeoisie established there as an explanation for this conservative vote and, above all, to the choice of one of the multiple urbanizations of the municipality as the residence of many soldiers who work in the nearby NATO headquarters established in Bétera years ago. more than 20 years. The coronavirus pandemic also caused an increase in residents in the urbanizations, which concentrate about half of the town’s population and are very demanding in their complaints about the lack of municipal services compared to the nucleus. “In the historic center we won,” says the socialist councilor Víctor Navarro about the last elections. “Traditionally, the PP has always won in the town. We have been in power twice but in a coalition, ”he explains. He recalls that the LGTBI flag has been hanging in the City Hall since 2011 without causing any problem and stresses that it is not “normal” for a point of the government agreement to precisely withdraw that banner in favor of equal rights.

The mayor and his government team refused last Wednesday to rule on the controversy and referred to a statement they had just published. A spokeswoman told this newspaper that they wanted to be careful and know beforehand how the City Council works to establish direct contact with the media. The statement ensures that “the use of the identity signs of the LGTBIQ+ collective is not being prohibited in the different public spaces of the municipality” and that they defend the need to follow “the protocol of flags in municipal buildings, as is complied with in other institutions”. In addition, the government team condemns the “media manipulation that is being spread by different media outlets and encouraged by the municipal and regional left-wing parties, with the sole objective of destabilizing the current local government.” A video of the plenary session of the City Council in which the mayor adjourned the session without giving the floor to the opposition spokesmen and to the applause of the public has run through the networks.

The socialist MEPs have sent a question to the European Commission to rule on the veto of the LTGBI flag in municipal offices and the elimination of the term “macho” in concentrations, in case it violates EU legislation on non-discrimination for reasons of sexual orientation.