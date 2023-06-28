Diego Sousai

Taking short naps during the day can be beneficial for maintaining cognitive health and preventing dementia. This is what reveals a study carried out by researchers from University College London (UCL) and the University of the Republic, Uruguay. The survey, titled UK Biobank, analyzed data from more than 378,000 people aged 40 to 69.

According to the analyzed data, it was found that there is a modest but significant connection between napping during the day and a larger brain volume.

The researchers studied the decrease in brain volume as we age. A previous pooled analysis revealed that, in healthy individuals, there is steady brain shrinkage after age 35, at rates of 2% per year, which accelerates at age 60.

Taking this linear reduction into account, the researchers found age differences between 2.6 and 6.5 years between those with a genetic predisposition to napping and those without.

The paper further reveals that the age differences discovered between those with a genetic predisposition to napping and those without this predisposition could represent a significant time-saver.

These “years saved” can equal the difference between the brain volume of a person with normal cognitive function and someone with mild cognitive impairment. The researchers believe that understanding this difference is clinically relevant to preventing age-related cognitive declines, especially if these results apply to the general population. It is important to highlight, however, that the study has limitations, since the sample only includes people of European and white descent.























