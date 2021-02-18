They belong to the same family and produce similar results: they calm pain, lower fever and reduce inflammation. This year, in the midst of the uncertain Covid-19 pandemic, they appeared again and again as alternatives to combat the new virus.

The anti-inflammatory Non-steroids (known as NSAIDs) are available at pharmacies without a prescription. Its origins are related to the development of aspirin and ibuprofen.

But there is another lesser-known relative who, this year, was as searched on Google as some of those named. Naproxen: what it is, what it is for and what effects it has.

What is Naproxen

Anti-inflammatories gain strength during the coronavirus.

As we said, naproxen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) whose main effect consists of inhibit the synthesis of prostaglandins. According to the Merck Manual, these are hormone-like substances that alter the diameter of blood vessels, increase body temperature, and play an important role in blood clotting. Its release in the body in response to injury causes inflammation, redness and swelling.

However, as these substances have a protective role for the digestive system, taking aspirin (created in 1897) or a similar drug that inhibits them can cause gastrointestinal disorders. For this reason, NSAIDs can have heartburn, indigestion and even peptic ulcers as side effects.

A relative of aspirin, ibuprofen came out of a British laboratory in 1961 to conquer pharmacies in many countries where, as in Argentina, it is available over the counter. In 1976, another NSAID was developed in the United States, with effects similar to ibuprofen, naproxen.

Less well known than its older brother, this prostaglandin inhibitor acts on the COX-1 enzyme (ibuprofen does it on COX-2), it is derived from propionic acid and its chemical structure is similar to that of ibuprofen. It is also available over the counter.

Naprux. Naproxen 500 for sale in Argentina.

What is Naproxen for

Like ibuprofen, naproxen has analgesic and antipyretic action (lowers fever). In the prospectus of one of the laboratories that produces it in the country it says that it is indicated for the “symptomatic treatment of acute inflammatory pain processes, whatever their type, location and severity.

Some examples: rheumatic diseases (rheumatoid arthritis or acute gout, among others), musculoskeletal diseases (tendinitis, bursitis and synovitis) and gynecological inflammatory processes, such as dysmenorrhea (abdominal pain produced during menstruation).

In a presentation that includes tablets of 250 or 500 mg (and up to 750), naproxen is given by mouth (better, after meals) and is rapidly absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract. Most of the remedy is eliminated through the urinary tract.

Of course, the doses should be recommended by the doctor, but they should not exceed 1500 mg daily in arthritis or osteoporosis and 1100 mg in mild and moderate pain.

Naproxen helps relieve acute headaches.

As for the differences with ibuprofen, we can say that it has a more lasting effect (about 10 hours compared to six of its close relative) and is more recommended to combat migraines and severe menstrual cramps. Both drugs, meanwhile, can increase the risk of having a heart attack or stroke. And they should never be taken together.

Naproxen side effects

Naproxen can cause side effects. Among the best known are the gastrointestinal disorders, headaches, nausea, peripheral edema, tinnitus (ringing in the ears) and vertigo. In doses higher than those recommended it can also produce drowsiness and vomitings.

On the other hand, there are contraindications. Obviously, it should be avoided by those who are allergic to other NSAID-type medications. It is also not indicated for pregnant or lactating women, or for those who suffer from active peptic ulcer or severe kidney or liver failure.

Aleve, one of the brands of naproxen in the United States.

Medical supervision is necessary for people with a history of gastrointestinal diseases or disorders that affect blood clotting. Patients with a history of asthma or allergic diseases should also consult a doctor before ingesting it.