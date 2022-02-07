While waiting to start the process of expanding the range, Lancia is enjoying the success of Ypsilon, the only model currently proposed by the Turin brand on the market. A very popular city car, which has recently embraced the world of elegance even more closely thanks to the Alberta Ferretti version. “The Ypsilon is the fruit of a dream born in the Eighties, child of the culture of a special era. Back then the idea of ​​transforming a city car into an elegant car was something totally new, perhaps even very courageous, however it worked and continues to work“, the words of Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Lancia brand.

The number one of the brand of the Stellantis group explained to Repubblica that the success of the Ypsilon is something exceptional, perhaps unrepeatable, in the image and in the numbers that it still manages to express. “To be at the top of the segment and of the Italian market, despite the circumstances and the crisis it is extraordinary – he added – It can be said that the initial idea has progressively selected a very specific clientele, of which it has identified tastes and needs, creating over time a sort of identification and a great loyalty ”. Napolitano is convinced that the future of this model can still be at the top of its segment, with Lancia that will continue to focus above all on the feminine look of the car, a detail that “will be absolutely preserved as well as its elegance and compactness”.

Having said the importance that the new Ypsilon will assume in Lancia’s future range, the CEO of the Turin brand himself reiterated that other models will be placed alongside him: “There is a well-defined program for one range to be built over the next ten years. After the new Ypsilon, in 2026, there will come an average model that we conventionally call Delta, and this already says a lot, then another bigger car. In the Lancia image there is also attention to the environment and sustainability: we will put emphasis on electrification, but we also want to be a leader in recyclability and we work on specific interiors, less ‘automotive’ and more attentive to contemporary design ”.