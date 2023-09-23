Napolitano, Monti: “He called me when I was in Berlin, I would never have shied away”

“Man demanding of himself and others”. Mario Monti thus remembers Giorgio Napolitano, the former Head of State who passed away yesterday who appointed him senator for life before entrusting him with the task of forming a caretaker government. The call from Colle, he told Corriere della Sera, “did not surprise me, even though I saw myself burdened with an extremely problematic task, after months of journalistic speculation. I didn’t even think for a moment about leaving, as had happened to me other times. Even my wife, always extremely reluctant to my involvements close to politics, that time she immediately advised me to respond to President Napolitano with a convinced yes.”

Napolitano, Occhetto: “Monti was his big mistake”

President Giorgio Napolitano was a “first-rate” politician. One of the most significant exponents of the First Republic. “A companion of many battles is gone.” Achille Occhetto tells la Repubblica, recalling the “sincere emotion” of the former head of state “when immediately after the first election I called him to congratulate him. Despite the many occasions of disagreement, our relations have always been civil and often affectionate”.

“Our differences have never resulted in personal hatred”, clarifies Occhetto and underlines Napolitano’s “function as a convinced pro-European ante litteram”. The differences cited by Occhetto are in particular on Berlinguer: “I didn’t share his criticisms of the moral question raised by Berlinguer, which in my opinion had the merit of first raising a crucial theme. Berlinguer did not invoke the judiciary but asked for the self-reform of politics.”

Then Occhetto highlights what in his opinion was Napolitano’s mistake: Monti. Occhetto speaks of “doubts when as President of the Republic, faced with Berlusconi’s bankruptcy, he worked on the acute and thin canvas of Mario Monti’s technical government, from which, however, the great crisis of the left was born”. He adds: “If there had been a vote immediately after Berlusconi’s resignation there would have been a success for the left. I don’t know if it would have been enough to form a government, but it would have put politics back in motion, the only humus in which the left can live” .

Subscribe to the newsletter

