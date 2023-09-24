Napolitano, King of the “Bridge” on the Left e shy poet

The London Bridge is down (London Bridge collapsed) is the formula used by the English to announce the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8, 2022.

The Italy Bridge is down (The Bridge of Italy collapsed), we could tell the world for the death of our own King George. A bridge that Napolitano, always a meliorist communist, began to build, to allow the transition from Marxist communism to collaboration with the socialists, in particular with Bettino Craxi, improving together (hence the name meliorists) our social system and therefore the standard of living. Giuseppe Vatinno, in the excellent editorial of Saturday 23/9, as soon as the news of his death was released, talks about lights and shadows in his political behavior.

But, if due importance is given to his having consistently been, always an improvementist who defined himself as a student of Giorgio Amendola, the son of a liberal marked and influenced by his father’s liberal thought, we can argue that the lights and shadows of his political behavior have always been under a very strong light: that of the Bridge. This North Star of his described above is also the judgment of Massimo Cacciari, who knew him very well: “A recognized leader who worked all his life to try to unite the Italian left on a serious social democratic and reformist program.”

Vatinno writes that he was smoke and mirrors for the right and an icon for the left. I would say only for a certain left: the social democratic one. Everyone else, those who thought they were the real left, hated him. Indeed:

Napolitano’s enemies? “They were all on the left.” Renato Brunetta goes down hard: Napolitano, friend of enemies, enemy of friends. That he could have friends and enemies on the left and enemies and friends on the right can be explained by his being a communist, but a social democrat. It is no coincidence that Giuseppe Saragat, a leftist, was for the left a traitor and an anti-communist and for the right-right only a drunkard, while for the centrist wing of the right he was an enlightened leftist. It happens to the centrist wings of the two sides: the right wing of the left and the left wing of the right have the characteristic of having enemies and friends on both sides. But they also have a greater possibility of promoting dialogue between the two blocs. Renato Brunetta with his contemptuous judgment did not take into account the obvious banality of his apparent wickedness: that Napolitano, the right wing of the left, was well regarded by his enemies and hated by his friends who were still troublemakers and Marxists.

The best judgment on King George, panoramic and from a historical point of view, is this: Huffington Post “Napolitano was a train and the left missed it.” Is there currently any other train or toy train for clear, safe destinations, indicated by a modern “improver”? The closest votes will take place in Trentino on October 22nd. Seven candidates for President of the Province and 24 lists. Given the parties to which the candidates belong, there is only Marco Rizzo who, by proposing a Sovereign and Popular Democracy, even on a national scale, would allow us to leave the role of Yesman of the USA, becoming Sovereigns and masters of our destiny and anti-imperialists against the two imperialisms. Vatinno’s article has a perfect conclusion: “only subsequent historical analysis will be able to return a complete picture of its political and above all institutional, but also human balance sheet”.

You cannot have a complete picture of his human side if you do not remember that he was also a poet. Only one article of those I have read reports this news: “Giorgio Napolitano, President to whom the people conferred the title of King, was also a poet in the vernacular” (Claudio De Luca, 23 September).

De Luca writes: Giorgio Napolitano, XI President of the Republic, was also a poet, moreover cultured, refined, who versified in the language. From his distant past it emerges that the future Head of State, as a young student at the Umberto I classical high school, had Raffaele La Capria, Antonio Ghirelli and Francesco Rosi as schoolmates. Then he frequented the rooms of the magazine ‘Sud’, gaining an apprenticeship truly out of the ordinary.

In January 1997, while he was Minister of the Interior, it came out that he had never stopped writing lyrics, and the magazine “Poesia” revealed the identity of the author of the collection ‘Pe cupià ‘o chiarfo’, ‘to imitate the storm’. He admitted it himself, albeit half-heartedly, as if he wasn’t ashamed of it. They asked him why he was covering it under a pseudonym and he replied “because, with my name, they would dedicate features and reviews to the book and award me prizes. Without my name, however, the publication is living its true life, made up of senses, enthusiasm and true interest”. The agile operetta was released practically in hiding in 1994, accompanied by a well-known criticism by Natalino Sapegno and a preface by the linguist Tullio De Mauro. It was proposed again the following year by ‘Edizioni dell’oleandro’, with Napolitano hidden behind the ‘nom de plume’ of Tommaso Pignatelli, that young Calabrian Dominican, a pupil of Tommaso Campanella, who had hatched a conspiracy to suppress the viceroy and call the people to rise up to free the Kingdom from the Spanish yoke.

I have already republished the writing on Affaritaliani “Why Giorgio Napolitano ‘cannot’ be Tommaso Pignatelli” in which I maintain that the reasons for not revealing himself as an author of poetry were very different (such as a very loud rasp emitted by a companion during one of his declamations and considering writing poetry “activities for girls”. It should be noted that his saying and not saying, admitting or denying his poetic activity and also that of a writer (author of the book Amaro Sud) has caused two funny episodes, if we like. A playful poem in which he is called King Travicello. The second is more interesting and fun: I don’t remember the name of a writer who, taking advantage of the last part of Napolitano’s political life, when, given the very heavy and continuous commitments, he had once again decidedly denied that he was Tomaso Pignatelli, announced decisively and triumphantly that Tommaso Pignatelli was him. And that it was he who had spread the rumor that Tommaso Pignatelli was Napolitano. In this way he had found a way to sell and have his writings praised which, otherwise, no one would have missed. I conclude by recalling King George’s appreciation of the poem “The Voice of Ours”published in Affaritaliani.

Written appreciations demonstrating that Ponte d’Italia, a European citizen who had traveled the world, the first communist leader invited to the USA, was nostalgic and loved the bitter south and the voice of our people that he had used in writing the verses of Pe ‘cupià o chiarfo, title of his youthful poems.

