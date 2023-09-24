King Charles III of England pays homage to Giorgio Napolitano, whose friendship he remembers with his mother, who died in September last year. In a message addressed to the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, Carlo writes: “I learned with great sadness of the death of President Napolitano. He was a devoted servant of the State who dedicated his life and career to the promotion of democracy”.

“I remember with great affection our meeting during my visit to Rome in 2009 and, in particular, the friendship that existed between President Napolitano and my mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”, writes the king again, who then addresses again “my thoughts and prayers to the family of President Napolitano and to the Italian people at this moment”.