George Napolitano is at the end of life, health conditions of the former President of the Republic they got worse and the doctors decided to turn off the machines that were keeping him alive. But for the 98-year-old former head of state insults of his detractors did not even stop at such news. On social media – we read in Il Giornale – they are the usual comments popped up vulgar and offensive. And all politics, without distinction, has expressed his disappointment. The request for intervention was immediately made to the postal police, which happened. Identification of social haters is underway and action will be taken.

The manifestations of hatred there were many. There are those who – continues Il Giornale – have hoped for “one prompt deatheven if late.” And those who went so far as to post the following on social media: “When the decaying caryatid Napolitano decides to go and visit Che, Mao, Stalin and other nice friends in hell“. All sometimes seasoned with intentions of celebrationswith lots of declared bottles in the fridge. Of those ready to be uncork in order to celebrate the possible death of the former tenant of the Quirinale.

